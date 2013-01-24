Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security. Adaptable and networkable, Philips central monitoring systems incorporate innovative features—such as flexible trending and display capability, advanced alarm management and virtualized platforms—that place them at the core of patient monitoring in a broad range of caregiving environments. Efficia offers comprehensive and cost-effective options, while IntelliVue systems represent some of the most advanced technology in the field, offering cableless and even contactless configurations. Flexible access to critical patient data provides advanced clinical decision support, enhancing care and streamlining workflow.