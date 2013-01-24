Interventional Oncology Systems & Solutions

Advances in Live Image Guidance, loco-regional cancer therapy, and knowledge of tumor biology help make new minimally invasive oncology interventions possible. As a physician you still face critical challenges when performing these procedures. How do you improve your chances of treating the entire tumor and all its feeder vessels, without affecting healthy tissue or organs? Groundbreaking new visualizations from Philips show the way forward.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.