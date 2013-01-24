Home
Oncology informatics and Genomics

Standardizing and personalizing the oncology care journey

    Every patient matters

    Cancer affects us all. Millions of people around the world are living with the disease and every year, and millions more are newly diagnosed.

    According to the National Cancer Institute, patients today usually receive the same treatment as others who have same type and stage of cancer despite growing evidence that they may respond differently.

    Philips approach to precision medicine is to arm care teams with expert clinical guidance and a holistic view of the patient’s genotypic and phenotypic information in order to make decisions efficiently, collaboratively and accurately.

    vision for oncology informatics video thumbnail
    Recognizing the growing need for technological advancement in comprehensive oncology care (from early detection to diagnosis to treatment to survivorship), Philips vision to become an innovation leader in precision medicine with personalized patient/clinician-centered solutions that connect areas such as pathology, genomics, molecular/multi-disciplinary tumor boards, therapy decision making, molecular phenotyping, and more.

    Integrated solutions

    Our oncology and genomics solutions enable end-to-end oncology care. From molecular diagnostics to therapy options. We unify and streamline oncology care across the patient journey.

    Click areas below to learn more.

    Oncology Pathways
    Powered by Dana-Farber
    Genomics
    Oncology Platform for
    Tumor Boards
    Lung Cancer Orchestrator
    Philips Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber delivers expert, detailed, evidence-based treatment protocols. It can serve as an important tool in improving the quality of care and reducing costs. Based on the patient’s information, the clinician can make clinical decisions and provide a treatment plan and/or clinical trial recommendation. These results are then integrated back into the EMR and our tumor board.
    Learn more
    Philips Genomics is a cloud-based solution that brings patient genomic data with disease histology, clinical phenotype, treatment options, and clinical trials for a comprehensive biomarker-informed, diagnostic and therapeutic picture. These results are then integrated back into the EMR and our tumor board.
    Learn more
    Philips Oncology Platform for Tumor Boards brings actionable clinical patient information together from different vendors and disparate data sources, including electronic medical records, lab systems, pathology, radiology, and genomics. This cloud-based solution enables a comprehensive view of the patient by offering the power to visualize/analyze data, review diagnostics and staging information, document decisions, and communicate across specialties.
    Learn more
    Discover Philips new integrated solution dedicated to Lung Cancer. Helping you diagnose and manage CT lung screenings and incidental pulmonary findings, while fostering collaborative treatment decision making.
    Learn more
    Oncology Informatics

    Partnering to enhance cancer care

    Dana-Farber Cancer Institute building thumbnail

    Philips Oncology Pathways
    Powered by Dana-Farber’s world-class content

    Treating cancer is increasingly difficult as new data sources have provided a set of ever more complex treatment options from new drugs to genomic data. Clinical decision support within Oncology from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston, powers complex cancer care, by enabling more personalized care plans for patients, while taking into account the various treatment options available. Dana-Farber is sharing its clinical decision support logic with Philips to bring enhanced cancer care to the oncology community.
    Learn more
    Get the brochure (PDF)
    Rethink series video Jeroen Tas thumbnail

    How Philips is disrupting healthcare – The Atlantic and AWS Re:think series

    The series “Disrupting Within” tackles the question: How does a company make that quarter turn with technology to stay competitive? Watch our AWS sponsored video on not only how Philips has managed to disrupt healthcare, but how our Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute manages to use innovative technology to bring patients to the center of their evidence-based care.
    Read the press release
    MD Anderson Cancer Center building thumbnail

    Philips and MD Anderson Collaboration

    Our Genomics digital platform enables general hospitals, laboratories, and university medical centers to tap into the expertise and treatment guidance of one of the world’s foremost cancer centers. Philips connects oncologists and pathologists around the world to MD Anderson’s extensive Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system of actionable clinical information and clinical trial matching.
    Try our demo
    Read the press release

    Virtual tumor board to enable collaborative decision making

    laptop image
    Digital Pathology

    Pathologists are able to open their cases to explain tumor annotations, corresponding quantitative data, and their diagnosis.

    Learn more

    Radiology

    Access radiology images and annotations.

    Learn more

    Genomics

    Genomic biomarker information.

    Learn more

    Advanced visualization

    Advanced visualization for enhanced clinical decision support.

    Learn more

    Oncology Pathways

    In partnership with:

    dfci logo
    Learn more

    Partner with a healthcare IT leader

     

    Philips HealthSuite is an open platform of services, capabilities and tools designed to inspire and enable the development of next generation connected health and wellness innovations. HealthSuite is purpose-built for healthcare. The health-optimized infrastructure allows for seamless integration with existing health enterprise ecosystems. Learn more by watching our video.

    Philips integrated healthcare

    News and more on Oncology ›

    Philips Oncology Informatics in the news

    Journal of precision medicine news thumbnail

    Journal of Precision medicine

    Philips vision is to become a leader in innovating precision medicine solutions that connect areas such as pathology, genomics, and molecular phenotyping molecular for personalized therapy decision making.

     

    To learn more about this platform, we connected with Louis Culot, General Manager, Oncology Informatics and Genomics, and Dr. Qi Wei, Genomic Subject Matter Expert.

    Read more
    Journal of clinical pathways

    Journal of Clinical Pathways

    Journal of Clinical Pathways spoke with Kenna Shaw, PhD, cancer genomics laboratory, MD Anderson, and Louis Culot, general manager, genomics and oncology informatics, Philips, to better understand the PODS system and how this collaboration will improve patient care worldwide.
    Read more
    Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Philips go live with IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute!
    Philips Showcases integrated end-to-end oncology care solution at ASCO 2019

