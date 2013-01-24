Home Page Explained
The Home Page will always be the first screen you see after you login. It can be broken down into six sections:
1. Installed Base Health
The Installed Base Health section provides a quick overview as to how many Installed Products (IP) have an open incident registered against them. Those with the highest priority are listed first. The health indicator is maintained on the IP record. The criteria to drive this functionality:
• Event type of the service Case must be ‘Incident’
• Service Case status is either ‘New’ or ‘In Progress’
Installed Product (IP) is another word for equipment, system or asset.
3. Calendar with Planned Visits
Quick picture of upcoming onsite activities.
The calendar shows scheduled visits for all associated Installed Products to the user. Click on "Go to Calendar" to navigate to the Calendar page and manage your planned visits.
5. Actions
In this section the users can Request Support , which means:
