Account details page provides insight to the details of the account and associated objects. Apart from address information, you also have access to:

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for Installed Product for this Account. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page where you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Account.

Related items:

Request Support

You can request Technical or Clinical Support**, and other services for Installed Product assigned to this Account.

Create User

Allows user to create new CS Portal users**.

