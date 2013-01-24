Home
What is Philips announcing regarding SRC products?

 

On April 26, 2021, Philips provided an important update regarding proactive efforts to address identified issues with a component in certain products of our Sleep & Respiratory Care portfolio.

 

Philips has determined from user reports and testing that there are possible risks to users related to the sound abatement foam used in certain of Philips sleep and respiratory care devices currently in use. The risks include that the foam may degrade under certain circumstances, influenced by factors including use of unapproved cleaning methods, such as ozone, certain environmental conditions involving high humidity and temperature, and age of the device.

 

Our recently launched next-generation CPAP platform, DreamStation 2, is fitted with a different sound abatement material and is not affected by these issues.

 

To date, we have not received reports of serious patient harm related to this issue.

 

Philips takes this matter very seriously, and is working to address this issue for our customers and patients who rely on our sleep and respiratory care solutions.

Q1 2021 Earnings notification

 

Philips has determined from user reports and testing that there are possible risks to users related to the sound abatement foam used in certain of Philips sleep and respiratory care devices currently in use. The risks include that the foam may degrade under certain circumstances, influenced by factors including use of unapproved cleaning methods, such as ozone*), and certain environmental conditions involving high humidity and temperature.

 

The majority of the affected devices are in the first generation DreamStation product family. Philips’ recently launched next-generation CPAP platform, DreamStation 2 is not affected.

 

Philips is in the process of engaging with the relevant regulatory agencies regarding this matter and initiating appropriate actions to mitigate these possible risks.

 

* Potential Risks Associated With The Use of Ozone and Ultraviolet (UV) Light Products for Cleaning CPAP Machines and Accessories: FDA Safety Communication

What devices are impacted?

Sleep Products 

 
  • DreamStation CPAP 
  • DreamStation BiPAP  
  • DreamStation ASV 
  • DreamStation Go CPAP 
  • OmniLab (sleep lab) CPAP 
  • 60 Series CPAP 
  • 60 Series ASV 
  • Dorma CPAP (value line) 

Respiratory Products 

 
  • DreamStation AVAPS/ST Ventilator 
  • C Series AVAPS/ST Ventilator 
  • A 40/30 Ventilator  
  • Trilogy 100 Ventilator 
  • Trilogy 200 Ventilator   
  • V30 Auto Ventilator (hospital use) 
  • E30 Ventilator (hospital use) 

What products are not affected?

Products not affected:

 
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy Evo OBM
  • EV300
  • Trilogy 202
  • A-Series Pro and EFL
  • DreamStation 2
  • All oxygen concentrators, respiratory drug delivery products, airway clearance products. 

Are affected devices safe for use? Should affected devices be removed from service?

 

Affected devices may continue to be used in accordance with their instructions for use.

What is the safety hazard associated with this issue? 

 

In accordance with the Philips Quality Management System, the company continues to review potential health risks related to this issue, for reporting as required under governing medical device regulations and laws.

Has Philips received any reports of patient harm due to this issue?

 

To date, Philips has not received reports of serious patient harm related to this issue.

 

Philips has received a small number of reports of low severity harms such as headache, cough, and throat irritation.  There have been no reports of serious injuries or death associated with this issue.

How many devices are affected? Is this worldwide?

 

This issue affects devices worldwide.

How will Philips address this issue?

 

Philips takes this matter very seriously, and is initiating actions to mitigate possible risks to patients.

Are there any steps that customers and/or clinicians should take regarding this issue?

 

Philips will provide further information to customers and clinicians as part of our ongoing preparations to mitigate this issue.

