On April 26, 2021, Philips provided an important update regarding proactive efforts to address identified issues with a component in certain products of our Sleep & Respiratory Care portfolio.

Philips has determined from user reports and testing that there are possible risks to users related to the sound abatement foam used in certain of Philips sleep and respiratory care devices currently in use. The risks include that the foam may degrade under certain circumstances, influenced by factors including use of unapproved cleaning methods, such as ozone, certain environmental conditions involving high humidity and temperature, and age of the device.

Our recently launched next-generation CPAP platform, DreamStation 2, is fitted with a different sound abatement material and is not affected by these issues.

To date, we have not received reports of serious patient harm related to this issue.

Philips takes this matter very seriously, and is working to address this issue for our customers and patients who rely on our sleep and respiratory care solutions.