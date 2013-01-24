If you want more flexibility to deal with capital constraints and rapid changes in your healthcare market, we offer Healthtech Leases – diverse funding instruments to make innovative technology accessible and affordable. With Healthtech Leases, use Philips medical equipment and solutions for the duration of their economic life, as opposed to ownership. Repayment structures are flexible – from fixed to stepped repayments and pay-per-use agreements – to help you make the most out of your in and outgoing cashflows.