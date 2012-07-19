Neuro suite 

Söderman M, Holmin S, Andersson T, Palmgren C, Babic D, Hoornaert B. Image noise reduction algorithm for digital subtraction angiography: clinical results. Radiology. 2013 Nov;269(2):553-60.The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 20 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were acquired on the frontal and lateral channel on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view, and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (score 1-5, 1=very poor, 5=excellent, blinded review by 3 radiologists involved in the study).