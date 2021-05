To choose an appropriate care method for your transducer, you first must determine the classification of the transducer, based on its use. The care method for your transducer determines the appropriate disinfectant for your transducer. For details about compatible disinfectants, see Disinfectants . Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using disinfectants and cleaning solutions.Transducers must be cleaned after each use. Cleaning the transducer is an essential step before effective disinfection or sterilization.