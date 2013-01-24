Digital Diagnost Value Room

You get the digital radiography applications and procedures you need in a cost effective, one detector set-up including renowned UNIQUE image processing and the premium Eleva user interface. With automatic 5-axes tube movement, a floating motorized table, and lightweight SkyPlate detector, the value room is configured for speed, convenience, and cost efficiency.

The versatile SkyPlate detector can be shared between other compatible Philips DR systems, further extending your return-on-investment.

