Digital Diagnost High Performance Room

You can comfortably perform many patient exams each day with the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand.



The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. Thanks to motorized movements you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without repositioning the patient.



Opt for a high-throughput with fixed detectors in both the vertical stand and in the table. Choose up to four detectors by adding two SkyPlate wireless portable detectors to experience the full flexibility of free exposures.