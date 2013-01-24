Digital Diagnost Flex Room

This single detector solution with automated, 5-axes ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single-side suspended table (with swivel) meets the complex demands of your busy hospital. Easily perform vertical, horizontal and seated exams as well as difficult angulated views. Switch from under table to chest positions with the press of a button.

You can also extend the versatility of this configuration by adding one or two SkyPlates wireless portable detectors to assist with trauma and bed exams.