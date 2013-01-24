Digital Diagnost Chest Room

Do more than 250 thorax images per day. The fixed vertical stand and motorized ceiling suspension allow you to cover all your chest exposure needs quickly and easily. The tiltable stand features motorized height adjustment and positioning with customizable pre-defined detector settings. Together with the angulated beam projection, exposures can be done vertically, horizontally and in upright-seated positions.

A large SkyPlate wireless portable detector can be used in the vertical stand or for portable chest exams at the patient’s bed or wheelchair.