Mirada NM Viewer: Mirada XD 3.6*
Enhanced user experience for NM reading with a leading NM viewing solution
A comprehensive NM solution, designed to enhance productivity of PET/CT and NM reading. It offers a solution for handling multiple studies requiring rigorous quantification of MV data**.
Benefits
Quick and configurable protocols for efficient reading.
Lesion tracking and treatment response.
Exportable tables and graphs.
PET\CT and PET\CT\MR registration.
* Mirada is a registered trademark of Mirada inc.
** Please contact local Philips representative for details on multivendor coverage.