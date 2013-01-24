HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ is a new premier Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) application that automatically detects, segments and quantifies the left ventricle and left atrium volumes and ejection fraction, from the same Live 3D volume. HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ brings advanced automated quantification, 3D views, and robust reproducibility plus time-savings of up to 82% to everyday echocardiography.