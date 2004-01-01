10 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 126°. Biplane intersecting sagittal and transverse sectors, 8 mm radius of curvature. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, harmonic, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging. Endorectal and endovaginal applications for urology. Biopsy kit available.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.