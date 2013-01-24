Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

SmartCT Soft Tissue Imaging technology

SmartCT Soft Tissue

Imaging technology

Find similar products

SmartCT* Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech, and 1 physician without a radio-tech, with different levels of experience.
  • 2. Schrenthaner et al., Feasibility of a Modified Cone-Beam CT Rotation Trajectory to Improve Liver Periphery Visualization during Transarterial Chemoembolization, Radiology, 2015
  • 3. Higashihara, H., Osuga, K., Onishi, H., Nakamoto, A., Tsuboyama, T., Maeda, N., … Tomiyama, N. (2012). Diagnostic accuracy of C-arm CT during selective transcatheter angiography for hepatocellular carcinoma: comparison with intravenous contrast-enhanced, biphasic, dynamic MDCT. European Radiology. 22(4):872-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-011-2324-y.
  • 4. Loffroy, R., Lin, M., Rao, P., Bhagat, N., Noordhoek, N., Radaelli, A., ... Geschwind, J.F. (2012). Comparing the detectability of hepatocellular carcinoma by C-arm dualphase cone-beam computed tomography during hepatic arteriography with conventional contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging. CardioVascular and Interventional Radiology. 35(1):97-104. DOI: 10.1007/s00270-011-0118-x.
  • 5. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224,.
  • * SmartCT is not available in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the United States.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand