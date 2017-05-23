Search terms
Up to 17% of patients in the medical surgical areas of the hospital experience an unexpected complication. But which ones?1 The IntelliVue Guardian Solution and Early Warning Scoring can help you identify patients at risk of deterioration.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
View product
View product
View product
Automated Early Warning Score helps prevent treatment delays
Full detection system provides all necessary information
Detects deviations to spot subtle signs of deterioration
Configurable action list follows the institution's protocol
Informs responsible clinicians for early, effective intervention
Value Added Services assist with implementation
Triggers escalation protocols for rapid response
Standardization helps you excel during reviews
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand