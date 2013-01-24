By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
Clinical information about tissue stiffness. ClearVue 850 supports highly sensitive strain elastography for breast which can be used to assess relative tissue stiffness.
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Enhanced paradigm of blood flow visualization. Using Philips proprietary flow signal processing technologies, this technique provides a complete new paradigm shift in the way blood flow is visualized not only in large vessels but equally on micro vessels.
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
On-cart advanced quantification tools GI 3DQ. Provides tools for viewing and measuring different planes of a 3D volume.
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Height adjustable control panel allows users to adjust the height of the control panel for maximum user comfort while seated or scanning while standing. Having a choice of fully articulating display arm or tilt and swivel arm allows user to position the monitor for their viewing comfort. Utility increases storage space by 2.2 L. Specially designed for storing daily utility items like tissue towels, gel bottle, transducer, and so on.
Simple
Advance mode key offers a single button interface for launching all advanced feature options like elastography, FloVue, AutoSCAN. The OB quick launch key launches the most common OB measurements with one touch.
Intuitive
AutoSCAN dynamically optimizes the image quality during scanning, to provide excellent image quality. Curved ROI and Auto Face Reveal offer innovative 30 editing tools spec ally for OB enhancing productivity. Stress echo standardizes Viewing of stress cardiac examination.
Easy to use Logically grouped knobs
Logically grouped knobs, based on extensive user evaluations, provide a comfortable user experience. Familiar knobology across all ClearVue systems results in a quick learning curve of the user interface.
Регистрационное удостоверение № РЗН2013/903 Система диагностическая ультразвуковая СlearVue 650, ClearVue 850 с принадлежностями
