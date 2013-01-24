Respironics PerforMax

Search terms
The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Hook and loop fasteners for secure mask placement
Available in single- or multi-use to suit your protocols
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand