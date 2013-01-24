Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

NeuroScience extension MR Clinical application

NeuroScience extension

MR Clinical application

Find similar products

Neuroscience extension is an add-on to the comprehensive NeuroScience option. The extension brings your multi-shell DTI studies to a higher level. Advanced Diffusion gradient control gives the scientific user control of the diffusion encoding gradient duration through selection of multiple diffusion encoding gradient waveforms. Furthermore, 2k DTI provides advanced control over diffusion gradients with up to 2048 independent diffusion encodings (vectors), each with up to 1024 different weightings and 1024 different directions.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand