dStream Ped NeuroSpine 8ch coil

The dStream Pediatric NeuroSpine coil is an 8-element coil for high resolution pediatric neuro and spine imaging. The coil is optimized for neonates, but will accommodate pediatric patients weighing up to 10 kilograms. This coil is cradle shaped, and specifically designed for excellent care of the youngest pediatric patients. For enhancing efficient patient handling, the open, one piece design enables the operator to position and prepare the patient outside the examination room. Neuro examinations of brain and spine can be performed on one coil without having to move the patient.