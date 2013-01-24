Home
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Wall Channel Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about ITD Wall Channel Mounting available for Intellivue MP90 monitors.

ITD support extrusion
ITD support extrusion consists of tapped strips; cover cap top; strain relief bottom; cable duct and strain relief side mounted; cover strips. ITD support extrusion L 320mm, ITD part no. TS 6006.1 max. load: 35kg / 77 lbs ITD support extrusion L 640mm, ITD part no. TS 6001.1 max. load: 50kg / 110 lbs ITD support extrusion L 960mm, ITD part no. TS 6002.1 max. load: 100kg / 220 lbs ITD support extrusion L 1280mm, ITD part no. TS 6003.1 max. load: 125kg / 275 lbs ITD support extrusion L 1600mm, ITD part no. TS 6004.1 max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs ITD support extrusion L 1920mm, ITD part no. TS 6005.1 max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs
ITD support extrusion Economy
ITD support extrusion Economy consists of tapped strips; cover cap top and bottom; cover strips. ITD support extrusion Economy L 320mm, ITD part no. TS 6040.1 max. load: 35kg / 77 lbs ITD support extrusion Economy L 640mm, ITD part no. TS 6041.1 max. load: 50kg / 110 lbs ITD support extrusion Economy L 960mm, ITD part no. TS 6042.1 max. load: 100kg / 220 lbs ITD support extrusion Economy L 1280mm, ITD part no. TS 6043.1 max. load: 125kg / 275 lbs ITD support extrusion Economy L 1600mm, ITD part no. TS 6044.1 max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs ITD support extrusion Economy L 1920mm, ITD part no. TS 6045.1 max. load: 150kg / 330 lbs Additional information: Finish: plastic parts similar to RAL 7035 light grey or RAL 7016 anthracite (cover caps and strain relief powder-coated) Support extrusion: aluminum natural anodized.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

