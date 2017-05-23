Home
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 FM20 and FM30 Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the wall mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Flush Wall Mount
M2740A A01 Flush Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter for GCX channel; basket for GCX channel; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Mount
M2740A A05 Wall Mount Kit includes: FM20/30 Adapter; FM20/30 Mounting Arm basket; 19" GCX Channel not included,see M2740A W01.
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Wall Channel
M2740A W01 Wall Channel Kit includes: 19" (48cm) Wall Channel; for use with M2740A A01 ANd A05.

