IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips MP40/50 Docking Station

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the Philips IntelliVue Docking Station to GCX mounts.

Features
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

