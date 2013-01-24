Home
HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator for emergency care

HeartStart MRx

Monitor/Defibrillator for emergency care

Rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, exceptional diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies, and CPR guidance.

Specifications

Environmental & physical requirements
Solids/Water resistance
  • IP24
Operating temperature
  • 0º - 45º C (32º - 113º F) ° C/° F
Storage temperature
  • -20 - 70º C (-4º - 158º F) ° C/° F
Operating humidity
  • 0% to 95% relative %
Operating altitude
  • 0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/ m
Storage altitude
  • 0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/ m
Mechanical shock
  • Bump: IEC 68-2-29
  • Freefall: IEC 68-2-32
Operating vibration
  • MIL STD 810E 514.4 Category 6 Helicopter
General storage vibration
  • UH60 Non-Operating: IEC 68-2-6 Swept Sine Vibration and IEC 68-2-64 Random Vibration
Safety
  • Meets EN 60601-1, UL 2601-1/CSA C22.2 No. 601-1
Display
Dimensions
  • 8.4’’ diagonal (128 mm x 171 mm) "/ mm
Type
  • TFT color LCD
Resolution
  • 480 x 640 pixels (VGA)
Wave Viewing Time
  • 5 seconds (ECG) seconds
Defibrillation
Waveform
  • Truncated Exponential Biphasic.Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance.
Output Energy
  • Manual (selected): 1-10/15/20/30/50/70/100/120/150/170/200 Joules into a 50 Ohm load AED Mode (single energy output): 150 Joules into a 50 ohm load. Joules/Ohm
Charge Time
  • Less than 5 seconds to 200 Joules with a new/ fully charged lithium ion battery at 25º C
Shock Delivery
  • Via multifunction defib electrode pads or paddles
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
  • Typically less than 20 seconds
Minimum Patient Impedance Range
  • 180 Ohm Ohm
Maximum Patient Impedance Range
  • 180 Ohm Ohm
AED Mode
  • Shock advisory sensitivity and specificity meet AAMI DF-39 guidelines
Strip Chart Recorder
Recorder(a)
  • Standard: 50 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Recorder(b)
  • Optional: 75 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Continuous ECG Strip
  • Prints primary ECG lead with event annotations and measurements in real-time or with 10-second delay
Auto Printing
  • Recorder can be configured to print marked events/charge/ shock and alarms
Reports
  • Event Summary, 12-Lead/Operational Check/ Configuration/Status Log and Device Information
Paper Size
  • 1.97” (50 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L and 2.95” (75 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L "/ft/mm/m
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Pressure Range(a)
  • Systolic: 40 to 260 mmHg
Pressure Range(b)
  • Diastolic: 20 to 200 mmHg
Initial Pressure
  • Adult: 160 mmHg and Pediatric: 120 mmHg
Maximum Pressure
  • 280 mmHg
Alarm Range(d)
  • Systolic high limit: 30 - 270 (Adult) and 35 - 180 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(e)
  • Systolic low limit: 30 - 265 (Adult) and 30 - 175 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(f)
  • Diastolic high limit: 18 - 240 (Adult) and 18 - 150 (Pediatric)
Alarm Range(g)
  • Diastolic low limit: 10 - 240 (Adult) and 10 - 145 (Pediatric)
SpO2 pulse oximetry
Range
  • 0 to 100 %
Resolution
  • 0.01 %
Alarm Range(a)
  • Low Limit: 50 to 99% (Adult/Pediatric) %
Alarm Range(b)
  • High Limit: 51 to 100% (Adult/Pediatric) %
Alarm Delay
  • 10 s
CPR feedback and measurement
Compression Depth
  • Target: -1.50 to -2.00" (-38 to -51 mm) "/ mm
Compression Rate
  • Target: 90 to 120 cpm cpm
Ventilation Volume
  • Graphic indicator: empty/one-third full/two-thirds full/full
Ventilation Rate(a)
  • Target for breaths delivered before 60 seconds since last compression: 6 to 16 vpm seconds/vpm
Ventilation Rate(b)
  • Target for breaths delivered beyond 60 seconds since last compression: 9 to 16 vpm seconds/vpm

