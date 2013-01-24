Home
Cbl 4 lead set Grabber Lead Set

Cbl 4 lead set Grabber IEC OR ECG patient cable set, chest, orange-colored head

Lead Set

4 lead set grabber IEC OR. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manager wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Use with M1665A trunk cable.

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

