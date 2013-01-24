By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
"Freddy" may be placed around the head, neck, or hips, or used to position an extremity. Portions of the aid can be adjusted separately for special positioning needs. It can be used as an extra set of hands during procedures or to assist with a facilitative tuck.
Original Frederick T. Frog
Original Frederick T. Frog is machine washable
This version of the positioning aid contains polyethylene beads encased in two layers of a soft cotton/polyester blend fabric. It is machine washable and dryable.
The Frederick T. Frog weighs 453.6 grams. Its full weight should not be placed on an infant. Nor should it be used in place of the Prone Plus.
