XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer The world’s first xMATRIX linear array transducer

The XL14-3 xMatrix Linear array transducer for vascular is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.

Features
XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array

xMATRIX is our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology available. No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. Achieve ultra-thin 2D slices. Use Live xPlane imaging to create two full-resolution planes simultaneously, allowing you to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time. Acquire near isovoxel resolution to reveal images from any plane within the volume. Now it’s all possible.
3D/4D Capability

The XL14-3 also has the ability to visualize anatomy in amazing 3D/4D with easy to use ICON driven workflow. Clinicians can see directly into a vessel to evaluate plaque spatial location and composition, as well as 3D flow data to assess stenotic or tortuous conditions.
XRES Pro

Philips next-generation image processing elevates vascular imaging to new levels by providing superb delineation of vessel interfaces and enhanced plaque texture conspicuity. By reducing vessel haze and artifacts, XRES Pro elevates diagnostic confidence during vascular imaging of patients, including those that are technically challenging.

Specifications

Type of Array
  • Linear xMATRIX
Number of elements
  • 56000
Scanplane aperture
  • 50 mm
Broadband frequency range
  • 14-3 MHz

