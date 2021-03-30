Search terms

FuturePad FPZ10-A

The ultra slim full rugged tablet with special accessories

The FuturePAD 10“ is a full-rugged (Octa-Core) Android tablet PC IP67 with a 10 “ FHD high resolution display. 1920x1200 Connectivity: it comes with 2x USB3.0 / Micro-HDMI / USB-C for fast-charging. A special cable clip fixes the connection cable of the transducer firmly to the tablet. optionally available kickstand enables the tablet to be set up vertically and horizontally at a stepless angle. best user experience with the Lumify and the FuturePAD FPZ10-A9.

Secure connection - with the Lumify Cable Clip for the FuturePAD

The connection cable can be securely attached to the tablet with the Lumify Cable Clip. Focus on the Lumify application. The connection cable remains securely in the USB port.

The cable clip is attached to the corner of the tablet. The cable is thus routed safely, the USB connection is not exposed to any shear forces. The cable routing of the retaining clip can be used flexibly. Depending on how the tablet is set up, which hand is used to operate the transducer.

For safe handling - the handstrap for the Lumify

With the hand strap, the tablet can be securely held with one hand in any position and situation.

The handstrap is attached to the back with four screws supplied. These screws can also be opened without a screwdriver, so that the strap can be removed at any time.

The perfect mount in any environment - the kickstand for the FuturePAD

The flexible kickstand adapts to your needs. The stand can be adjusted steplessly. The tablet can also be comfortably held with one hand thanks to the support base. Use the tablet in all positions and angles. With the kickstand, the tablet can be set up flexibly, horizontally and vertically.

Expand the area of application - the Desktop Docking for the futurepad

With the desktop docking, the FuturePAD can be charged, connected to a network and external devices can be used via USB or RS232. An external monitor can also be operated with an optional HDMI adapter via USB. The exchangeable battery can easily be charged in the docking station.

Docking station with 2x USB-A, RJ45-LAN, RS-232, charging cradle for the exchangeable tablet battery.

Write down and navigate precisely - the digital pen for the Futurepad

Active stylus pen

internal battery, micro-USB connection (including USB charging cable)

For safe handling - the handstrap for the Lumify

Expand the area of application - the Desktop Docking for the futurepad

Write down and navigate precisely - the digital pen for the Futurepad

