FuturePad FPZ10-A

The connection cable can be securely attached to the tablet with the Lumify Cable Clip. Focus on the Lumify application. The connection cable remains securely in the USB port.

The cable clip is attached to the corner of the tablet. The cable is thus routed safely, the USB connection is not exposed to any shear forces. The cable routing of the retaining clip can be used flexibly. Depending on how the tablet is set up, which hand is used to operate the transducer.