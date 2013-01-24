920M Plus Handheld Oximeter

Home
The 920M Plus and 2500A handheld pulse oximeters provide on-the-spot oximetry readings, and are designed to be easy to use for both healthcare professionals and patients. They feature a bigger display, better performance and a 72-hour memory.

Features
Full line of sensors

A diverse line of finger and ear sensors are available for the 920M Plus. Choose the sensor most suited to the patient, whether adult, infant or neonatal.
New design

New design is smaller, lighter and easier to carry

Profusion Light

Profusion Light indicates a good connection

The 920M's profusion light makes the device incredibly easy to use. If it lights up, you're recording!
Larger Display

Larger Display is easier to read

The improved display makes it harder to confuse oxygen saturation and pulse readings.
Optional Rechargeable Battery System

Optional Rechargeable Battery System for more flexibility

Two button operation

Two button operation puts you in control of all functions

Expanded memory

Expanded memory enables longer studies

The 920M Plus Oximeter can record up to 72 hours of data, which allows for longer studies.
Reduced power use

Reduced power use for increased efficiency

The 920M runs on four AA batteries for 100 hours of use, instead of six. The battery light gives you a clear indication of battery condition.
Specifications

Measuring
Measuring
Oxygen Saturation Range
  • 0 to 100%
Pulse Rate Range
  • 18 to 300 beats per minute
General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 13.8 cm x 7.0 cm x 3.2 cm (5.4" x 2.8" x 1.3")
Weight (with alkaline batteries)
  • 210 g (7.4 oz)
Weight (with NIMH rechargeable battery pack)
  • 230 g (8.1 oz)
Warranty
  • 3 years
Accuracy
Accuracy
Oxygen Saturation
  • 70-100% +/- 2 digits for adults using Finger Clip Sensors/70-100% +/- 3 digits for adults using Flex, Flexi-Form, or Reflectance Sensors/70-100% +/- 4 digits using Ear Clip Sensors/70-95% +/- 3 digits for neonates using Infant or Neonatal Sensors
Pulse Rate
  • +/-3, +/-1 digit
Temperature
Temperature
Operating temperature
  • -20°C to 50°C (-4°F to 122°F)
Storage/Transportation temperature
  • -30°C to 50°C (-22°F to 122°F)
Memory
Memory
Memory Capacity
  • 72 hour(s)
Indicators
Indicators
Pulse Quality
  • LED, tri-color
Numeric Displays
  • 3-digit, 7-segment LED, red
Low battery
  • LED, yellow
Humidity
Humidity
Operation humidity
  • 10 to 90% non-condensing %
Storage/Transportation humidity
  • 10 to 95% non-condensing %
Altitude
Altitude
Operating altitude
  • Up to 12,000 meters (40,000 feet)
Hyperbaric pressure
  • Up to 4 atm
Power Options
Power Options
Batteries
  • Four 1.5 V AA size alkaline batteries (100 hours typical operation)
Rechargeable battery pack
  • NIMH rechargeable battery pack (45 hours typical operation)
AC Power
  • Charging stand

