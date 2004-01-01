By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
The Power of two
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced clinical capabilities
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Scan to Scan consistency
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Begin reading early
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
The Power of two
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
The Power of two
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through noise reduction and improvements in spatial resolution. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced clinical capabilities
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Scan to Scan consistency
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Scan to Scan consistency
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results, not the acquisition. It also gives you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Begin reading early
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.