HeartStart FRx Trainer

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Similar to the FRx defibrillator to improve training
Train as if a life depends on it. Clear, calm voice instructions match those of the HeartStart FRx defibrillator. The unit resembles the actual defibrillator, yet is sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.
Instructional configuration options
Instructional configuration options for realistic training
Works with internal and external pads adapters, allowing the instructor to provide clues towards pad placement for more realistic training. Supports training for both adult and infant/child patients.
Realistic scenarios
Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing
Preconfigured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the FRx AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event. Coaching for both adult and infant/child CPR is included.
Reusable training pads
Reusable training pads for quick and easy learning
The training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency. Easy switching between adult and infant/child pad cartridges. The pads are reusable.
