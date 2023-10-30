Radiology Operations Command Center

Virtual/remote access for imaging experts to view the scanner console

By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits. Remote virtual imaging allows imaging centers to expand their capabilities to provide complex procedures and specialty sub-services such as virtual colonoscopy, cardiac CT, breast MRI, and prostate MRI. It helps to establish a unique operations model to seamlessly extend expert talent across all sites.