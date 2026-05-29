Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology. That's where Philips Affiniti 30 Elevate comes in. Reliable, high-quality images every time, so routine scans don't require repetition or second-guessing. Effortless workflows with intuitive operation, so your team can deliver consistent results, regardless of experience level. Modular design with favorable ergonomics, so staff can handle high patient throughput with ease.