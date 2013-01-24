Home
Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 1.5T S

MR system

Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.

Specifications

Magnet system
Magnet system
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Gradients
Gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
dStream RF receive
dStream RF receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Minimum siting requirement
  • 19.5 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Anterior coil
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
  • ¹, ³ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller. Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
  • ² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴ Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

