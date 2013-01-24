Home
Image Management System Viewer Software Your gateway to digitized histology cases

The Image Management System Viewer is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next generation software is easy to use and includes tools for daily caseload management, navigating through cases and images, and collaborating with colleagues. Access to whole slide images (WSI) in the intuitive, feature rich viewer, enables a streamlined and accessible diagnostic workflow. Interoperability with your LIS means cases are automatically dispatched to the correct specialist, helping your lab save time over analog methods of case organization and distribution.

  • The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and clinical display; and including advanced tools
  • *Only required when client computer is rendering images.
  • **Chrome is required for client computer rendering of images
  • Not for viewing in the U.S.A.

