A comprehensive approach to solving your alarm management challenges

Creating a quiet healing environment

Excessive alarms can contribute to medical errors, staff burnout and lost productivity – as well as a disruptive experience for patients. As multiple alarms compete to capture attention, nurses may miss the alarms that are actually urgent, putting their patient at risk. Quality care, patient and staff satisfaction all depend on making improvements to ensure that alarms are heard and responded to – without overwhelming patients and clinicians.

Demonstrated results1 in Alarm Management Solutions

63%

Of nurses agree they spend less time responding to non-actionable alarms

Survey results after using Alarm Advisor software. Agreement on the 5-point Likert scale pre-vs post-implementation was 63.3% vs. 41.9%; P=0.026

15.9%

Reduction

Using Alarm Advisor may help reduce the number of arterial pressure alarms in a medical ICU

13.3%

Less duration

Using Alarm Advisor may help reduce the duration of respiratory rate alarms in a medical ICU

Solving your Alarm Management Challenges

Philips sound video thumb

Philips Sounds

Through a collaboration with patients, clinicians and world-leading sound experts, Philips took a fresh look at monitor alarm sounds. This led to a set of enhanced and prioritized alarm sounds that are more pleasing to the ear, while still serving the needs of the caregivers.

  • An innovative approach to noise management, helping to address the stress and anxiety of hospital alarms
  • Softens and rounds out the harsh edges of the traditional patient monitoring sounds
  • Rigorously tested and refined soundscape
  • A more pleasing experience for patients, families, hospital clinicians and staff

Read the overview (644.0KB)

*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability

Alarm Advisor

Alarm Advisor

Alarm customization software is associated with a reduction in alarms.1 This feature keeps track of how clinicians are responding to patient alarms and help them adapt alarm limits specifically to them.

  • Get feedback on alarm response behavior
  • Designed to reduce repeated acknowledging of unnecessary alerts
  • Tailor thresholds for individual patients

Read the overview (541.0KB)
Alarm Insights Manager

Alarm Insights Manager

Through Philips Clinical Insights Manager, your team has access to Alarm Insights Manager, which transforms your alarming data into actionable insight and helpful visual tools so you can create a strategy for a more healing environment.

  • Drill down into your alarm burden
  • Continuously improve by measuring whether your alarm improvement initiatives are having the desired effect
  • Raise alarm standards

Read the overview (366.0KB)
Notification with Care Assist

Event Notification with Care Assist3

Philips Event Notification system, combined with the Care Assist app, allows clinicians to see live patient data and use "act anywhere" capabilities within the hospital network – including acknowledging alarms and taking vitals (Philips devices only) – from their mobile device.

  • Gain visibility into patients’ status remotely
  • Review alarm data remotely
  • Get alarm notifications on mobile devices and escalate critical alarms
  • Consistent user experience between central station, bedside monitors and mobile

Read the overview (577.0KB)
Alarm Management Clinical Services

Philips Alarm Management Clinical Services 

Using a data-driven approach, Philips consultants work with your clinicians to generate meaningful alarm data insights, develop and implement alarm management best practices to manage the stressful and noisy healing environment.

  • Support from experienced Philips clinical consultants
  • Develop a comprehensive alarm management strategy
  • Leverage industry best practices

Read the overview (558.0KB)

Footnotes
 

[1] Ruppel, H., De Vaux, L., Cooper, D., et al. Testing physiologic monitor alarm customization software to reduce alarm rates and improve nurses’ experience of alarms in a medical intensive care unit. PloS one. 2018;13(10): e0205901.
[2] Graham KC, Cvach M. Monitor Alarm Fatigue: Standardizing Use of Physiological Monitors and Decreasing Nuisance Alarms. Am J Crit Care.2010;19(1):28-34Epstein ML, et al. AAMI Foundation. 2016. Date Accessed May 5, 2023. www.aami.org/docs/default-source/foundation/alarms/2016_si_nch_fighting_alarm_fatigue.pdf
[3] *Bi-directional control to initiate measurements and take action for Philips devices only
*When configured to work with Philips PIC iX 4 Event Notification and Philips monitors, Care Assist becomes part of an alarming system that meets current IEC 60601-1-8 alarm safety standards

 

