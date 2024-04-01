Featuring Dr. Shez Partovi ∙ Apr 01, 2024 ∙ Podcast duration 15:09 ∙ Originally produced by Becker’s Healthcare Podcast
In this podcast, by Becker’s Healthcare, Dr. Shez Partovi, the Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and Chief Business Leader of Enterprise Informatics at Philips, discusses the exciting trends and challenges in digital transformation in healthcare. One of the most exciting trends he has noticed is the move from displaying data to overlaying insights in healthcare. This leapfrogging was jumpstarted by the pandemic and involves using AI to overlay insights on top of data, similar to how a car's map displays gas stations and their prices. This approach is being applied in healthcare, such as using AI to overlay areas of interest or potential abnormalities on medical images, helping radiologists identify and analyze them more efficiently.
Listen now on your preferred podcast platform:
However, Dr. Partovi notes a challenge in achieving this is the availability of data. Data in healthcare is still largely stored in silos, making it difficult to bring all the data together for insights. Achieving data liquidity is crucial for converting data into insights and presenting them to clinicians. While there is progress in integrating and interoperating data, data liquidity remains a blocker in many cases.
Enterprise informatics, in today's terms, refers to the technology and software that enable effortless and frictionless workflows in healthcare. It aims to create workflows that allow healthcare workers to focus on tasks relevant to their work and work at the top of their license. For example, in the case of an MRI, enterprise informatics encompasses all the patient preparation, data management, interpretation, and therapy workflows associated with the MRI. Dr. Partovi says it is important for technology companies like Philips to partner with health systems and providers to understand workflow nuances and automate them effectively.
When it comes to enhancing digital strategy, Dr. Partovi recommends focusing on three key elements: people, process, and platform. Organizational change requires the right people and leadership, as well as a culture that embraces technology absorption. Process-wise, it is essential to begin with the end in mind, focusing on patient benefits and working backward to create seamless digital processes. Finally, adopting a cloud-first approach is crucial for leveraging the latest technologies, such as generative AI, which requires the computing power and efficiency of the cloud.
Looking ahead, Dr. Partovi is most excited about the potential of generative AI to automate tasks, reduce friction, and enable physicians and nurses to work at the top of their licensure. The digitization of medical records has created a vast amount of data that can now be leveraged with generative AI to improve patient care. Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of sustainability efforts in healthcare, as a healthy planet is essential for healthy people. Greater awareness of the healthcare industry's contribution to CO2 emissions will lead to more sustainability initiatives.
In conclusion, he says, while there is hype surrounding AI and digital transformation in healthcare, there are already tangible advancements and benefits being realized.
