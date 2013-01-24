Home
Neurovascular
In stroke care, the most time is lost during stroke diagnosis

Diagnosis

Support fast time to treatment

Diagnosis care icon

Diagnose a stroke in time with solutions that can help promote teamwork and data sharing


In stroke care, a lot of time is lost during stroke diagnosis and activating the stroke team for treatment. Inefficient systems and inconclusive studies slow every step of the process. The good news: we are making progress to speed up diagnosis and get patient data wherever they are needed. Our solutions focus on sharing data across caregivers and improving workflow efficiency to help you get eligible stroke patients to treatment on time. 
Speed up diagnosis by sharing data across caregivers and improving workflow


During stroke diagnosis, valuable time is wasted on inefficient imaging processes and unnecessary repeat scans due to variation in imaging studies and delays in accessing imaging results. We aim to automate imaging processes and provide high quality imaging results - the first time - to drive fast and confident diagnostic decisions. Our solutions support end-to-end data sharing so all stroke team members have timely access to diagnostic stroke results.
IQon Spectral CT delivers spectral results 100% of the time in a single scan allowing for greater insights

Improve consistency and speed in CT imaging

+23%


Increase in diagnostic confidence due to improved lesion conspicuity1
Spectral CT 7500

CT is the primary imaging modality in an emergency department for patientswith stroke or traumatic brain injury. Image quality of neurology scans is of primary importance to identify neurological disorders. Spectral results such as monoenergetic images, iodine maps and Z-effective images are delivered 100% of the time.
They provide improved image quality and provide additional information to support a differential diagnosis. They provide improved image quality through enhanced grey/white matter differentiation and reduction in beam hardening artifact, as well as additional information to support a differential diagnosis.
This application automatically generates qualitative and quantitative information to aid identification of salvageable tissue

Share diagnostic images with stroke team
CT Brain Perfusion

This application automatically calculates and generates qualitative and quantitative information which may help you determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow,aiding identifcation of salvageable tissue in acute stroke. Results can be shared via emailfor convenient reviewing. 
SmartExam MR automatically plans and scans the patient after you shut the door to speed stroke MRI scans

Improve consistency and speed in MR imaging

+50%


faster with virtually equal image quality.4
Fasten your stroke MR exam

With MR Compressed SENSE a complete MR brain examination can be performed up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality.4 This shortens the time to results for critical stroke patients and can free up extra time slots in busy schedules so that MR departments can handle emergency cases on the same day. SmartExam Brain automatically plans and scans the patient after you shut the door. This speeds stroke MRI scans, improves imaging consistency and reduces operator variability, day and night.
MR Diffusion-Perfusion helps physicians distinguish potentially reversible from irreversible ischemia
Enhance image quality in stroke imaging

A variety of (contrast-free) MR Neuro application are there to help you to deliver a confident diagnosis via improved image quality, such as Black Blood Imaging, SWIp, 3D ASL, T2* Perfusion and 4D-TRANCE. We empower you to resolve complex neuro questions with more certainty, as well as unlock new neuro territories in advanced Neurofunctional applications. This aids the decision to undertake intravenous thrombolysis or thrombectomy treatment.
NicolLab

Quickly assess and share diagnostic results with the entire stroke care team


Partnership with Nicolab5

Nicolab StrokeViewer is a cloud-based stroke triage and management platform that enables stroke teams to assess CTA scan data using artificial intelligence. This feature automatically detects large vessel occlusion on CTA images which can speed up stroke triage. This can reduce imaging delays and improve inter-hospital transfer time for acute stroke patients. StrokeViewer also supports end-to-end data sharing, allowing clinicians to share diagnostic stroke results with the entire care team.
Stroke pathway icon
Emergency care
Diagnosis
Treatment

Connecting the dots across stroke management


Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care
Learn about other critical stroke moments

  Reduce uncertainty at first contact
    Reduce uncertainty at first contact

    As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts, to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.

  Improve 24/7 lab performance
    Improve 24/7 lab performance

    Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.

1
References
 

1. Analysis by SNUH - Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

2. Heit JJ et al. Perfusion computed tomography for the evaluation of acute ischemic stroke. Stroke 2016;47:1153-1158.

3. Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use. This functionality available in IntelliSpace Portal version 12.

4. Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE

5. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.

