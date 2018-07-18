Ever since Wilhelm Röntgen discovered the X-ray 125 years ago, radiology reports have not fundamentally changed in format, relying on a text-based narrative to convey findings to physicians and patients.2 What has changed are the expectations for radiologists to provide reports within rapid turnaround times to give referring clinicians the data they need, when they need it, at the point of care.



This challenge is complicated by the difficulty of evaluating data that may live in various locations, from various modalities, acquired at various levels of image quality, as well as the need to use various advanced visualization solutions on separate workstation solutions to address complex cases. Radiology managers are challenged by the department-wide need to be sure that reports are read accurately, and that clinicians and other radiologists are consulted as appropriate. This is a lot to ask of an old-style radiology report.