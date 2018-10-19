Home
Capabilities to address your biggest challenges

Integrating radiology workflows accelerates your path to precision diagnosis

Turn the most defining moments in healthcare into a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes for your patients.

Think what could happen if you connected workflows across the radiology enterprise.

Arguably the biggest challenge to optimizing radiology workflow is that it’s actually a complex web of separate workflows. Whether it’s getting a patient to show up on time for an imaging exam, acquiring the actual images, or getting the right clinical information in the hands of the referring physician, every step of the imaging process can have delays, variability and gaps in communication. All of that causes waste and can have a negative downstream impact on patient care.
Diagram of connected workflows across the imaging enterprise, from scheduling and prep to outcomes and follow-up care

An integrated approach benefits everyone in the imaging environment

Engage patients
Personalized tools to inform, educate, engage and comfort patients throughout the care journey
Streamline workflow for staff
Smart systems and smart workflows for image acquisition promote efficiency and confidence
Support radiologists
Integrated, AI-driven platforms for workflow orchestration, data access, advanced analysis, reporting and clinical collaboration
Enable administrators
Tools and data insights that administrators and department heads need for continuous performance improvement

What can happen when you address radiology workflow challenges?

Improving and streamlining workflows is perhaps the most potent area for improvement in radiology today. Imagine how your radiology service would improve if you could see the following gains:
Reduce appointment no-shows by 19% and late cancellations by 14%1
Decrease MR patient set-up to less than a minute in routine exams2
Use telepresence solutions to connect technologists and clinical experts
Reduce CT turnaround time in the emergency department from order to exam start by 14%3
Organize, review, analyze and report your imaging studies using just one viewer
Improve report reading time for assessing tumor burden in cancer care by 60%4
Improve MR service efficiency by 10-20% to enable greater volume and access to care5
In the coming months, we’ll share details about how addressing workflow issues has yielded impressive results for these and other imaging leaders.

Why is it so important to take a systems approach to imaging?

The fact that health data is often distributed and sequestered across multiple applications and departments makes it hard to compile a comprehensive view of patients. By taking a systems view of imaging and treatment, you see the opportunities to connect and optimize workflows across the imaging enterprise – from patient management to image acquisition to image interpretation and through results communication and follow-up. This helps to improve outcomes for patients, the work experience for radiologists, technologists and administrators, and the operational and clinical efficiency of the whole department and beyond.
Industry insight
Worldwide, we can no longer afford the way we deliver healthcare now. It is much too expensive. We as societies will not be able to accommodate it anymore if we just continue to grow like we do. What it takes is to break through these silos – to break through the walls between departments and to organize disciplines around the patient.

Mark A. van Buchem, MD, PhD

Head of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands

Staff perspective
Our facility is currently operating five different computer systems, which affect processes like patient tracking, ordering, and registration. Each of those systems have different interfaces that only somewhat communicate with each other – and our systems don’t necessarily match the systems of other facilities. Streamlining would be GREAT."

Michelle

Radiology technologist, U.S.

The challenges facing imaging today call for a new approach

Winning workflows: improving efficiency at every phase of the imaging enterprise

Do these challenges sound familiar?

Operational inefficiencies weigh heavily on physicians and staff, who want the very best for patients but often find themselves scrambling for information and wasting precious time. That’s why you need solutions that optimize your radiology workflow from end to end.
Exams have increased

43%

Radiology exams with advanced modalities have increased by 43%6
More radiologists are burned out

45%

45% of radiologists report symptoms of burnout7
More work could be automated

23%

Radiology techs claim that 23% of their work is inefficient and could be automated8
Radiology departments unable to meet reporting requirements

97%

97% of radiology departments are unable to meet reporting requirements9
Cost of wasted exams

$12B

Unnecessary, sub-optimal and repeat imaging exams cost as much as $12B annually10

Radiology workflow challenges

Some of the biggest challenges for radiology leaders stem from managing complex, disconnected workflows that can negatively impact patient care, staff experience, outcomes and cost. Imagine what addressing them could mean for your organization.
Consider these defining moments in diagnostic imaging


What if every imaging patient showed up on time and prepared?


Philips patient engagement strategies in radiology help reduce no-shows. A patient who’s prepared helps your team get the image right the first time. See how.
Read more
Philips Radiology Workflow Suite

The Radiology Workflow Suite brings together powerful workflow solutions that improve experiences and outcomes across the imaging enterprise. We’re here to help, with smart systems and informatics solutions that use AI and automation to empower providers, patients and administrators. These solutions adapt to the context, integrate into the daily environment, turn data into actionable insights and orchestrate the delivery of the right care in the right sequence at the right time.
Patient management

Philips Patient Manager automates patient outreach through integrated digital communications so you can focus on caring for patients and meeting your operational goals.
Learn more

SmartWorkflows for image acquisition

 

MR SmartWorkflow allows staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients.
Learn more
Tele-acquisition and remote collaboration
Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for MR and CT connects experts at a command center with technologists at scan locations with this multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution. Collaboration Live for ultrasound lets sonographers securely talk, text, screen-share and video-stream directly from the ultrasound system to clinical colleagues, wherever they are.
Learn more
Radiology informatics
The Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform with IntelliSpace Portal 12 lets radiologists organize, review, analyze and report imaging studies using just one viewer. PerformanceBridge enterprise operational informatics provides tools and analytics for data-driven performance improvement.
Learn more
Show all Radiology Workflow solutions
People in conversation

Let us know how we can help. Start the conversation.

Contact us

Additional resources
Picture of Kees Wesdorp, Chief Business Leader Philips Precision Diagnosis
Leadership perspectives


Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care


Radiology departments are embracing new and innovative ways of working to help improve operational efficiency, patient and staff experience and, ultimately, outcomes.
Read article
Picture of Biche Le, Global Business Leader Ultrasound and Head of Ventures Precision Diagnosis
Eye in the sky


How virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world


The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population lack access to basic medical imaging technology11, causing preventable and sometimes fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment. What if we could bridge those gaps in care – virtually?
Read article
Cover of “Radiology staff in focus” research report
Research perspectives


Radiology staff in focus: A radiology services impact and satisfaction survey of technologists and imaging directors


What is the current state of staff experience among radiology technologists and administrators? We surveyed 250+ radiology staff working in the US, France, Germany and the UK to find out.
Download the report (669.0KB)

