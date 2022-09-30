Enhancing patient outcomes, hospital flow and resource utilization through timely care transitions in the ICU

Solving the problem of inefficient ICU care transitions begins with understanding its scope in your institution. To create a baseline against which to assess improvements, my research suggests establishing metrics in three areas: patient flow, resource utilization and patient outcome. These performance metrics acknowledge that ICU care transitions are highly interwoven with transitions in other departments. For example, if there are delays in discharging patients from the general ward, there may not be beds available for patients ready to leave the ICU. If the ICU is full, surgeries may have to be delayed until an ICU bed is available, and patients presenting to the ED may face ICU admission delay and further physiologic deterioration10. In order to implement any change, all involved stakeholders need to understand the baseline situation and current effects on their performance related to suboptimal care transitions. Therefore, parameters to measure improvement need to be meaningful to the stakeholders of the different departments that would contribute to enhancing patient transitions.

