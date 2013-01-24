MRCAT Pelvis is flexible, yet robust



Dr. Champion appreciates that MRCAT Pelvis also enables rectal cancer simulation in the prone position, allowing the digestive anatomy to be moved away from the treatment volume by projecting them forward.



“The irradiation volumes for a rectal cancer are essentially posterior and lateral, so good sparing of the digestive structures improves tolerance of the treatment,” he says. “Prone positioning can also be applied to anal cancer simulation. This position enables the gluteal muscles to be moved apart, which significantly reduces the toxicity associated with radiation concentrating in the folds.”



MRCAT Pelvis also allows an up to 36-centimeter FOV in the feet-head direction, permitting creation of treatment plans covering extended pelvic targets.



“The large field-of-view is definitely useful and a must-have functionality,” Dr. Champion observes. “For several patients, we have treated the lymph nodes where the radiation fields are longer than 30 centimeters. In our practice, contouring of the pelvic lymph node areas is indicated in prostate cancers of intermediate or high risk. Rectal and anal canal cancer are also irradiated in the lymph node drainage areas. The cranial limit of this elective lymph node irradiation extends up to the aortic bifurcation, which often corresponds to the L4-L5 vertebral disc.”