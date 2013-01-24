

“We bring forward that the MRI exam time is similar to CT, which is very important to them”, says Dr. Karis. “One of the other points to stress is that the MRI scanner is available for targeted exams only. This requires referrers to think clearly about what they want to test. There must be a true commitment to the shorter time frame; otherwise, the process won’t work.”



“Experienced neuroradiologists adapted fairly instantly – they knew the value of MRI and as such, quite quickly learned to use just the three or four sequences for their diagnosis. In fact, one came to me and asked ‘why don’t we do this for all of our patients, all the time?’ This is not realistic in our center, of course [e.g. because of issues relating to demand, availability, and the range of conditions dealt with] but it illustrates the confidence in the approach”.