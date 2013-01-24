Beaumont Health System (Royal Oak, Michigan, USA) is one of the largest health systems in the USA, with eight hospitals and 153 outpatient sites, a medical school and a research institute. The Radiation Oncology (RO) department houses a dedicated Ingenia MR-RT solution that is routinely used for clinical and research MR-RT activities.





“The main reason to integrate MR imaging in RT planning is the superb soft tissue contrast that allows detailed delineation of tumors and healthy organs, which is crucial for RT planning,” says Craig W. Stevens MD, PhD.

“The good visualization is why a lot of cancer treatments can benefit from MR based treatment planning, because if we can localize a tumor better, we can aim the radiation beam at it better. This potentially allows us to shrink our margins and spare more healthy tissue.”



“MR also provides information on functional and biological activities in tumors, background tissue and normal organs, which may also be used in RT planning,” says physicist Di Yan, DSc, FAAPM.”



“We currently use MR-RT mainly in the abdomen and pelvis region: prostate, colorectal, pancreatic, cervical, and liver. Also in the brain, we are starting to use it,” says Dr. Yan.