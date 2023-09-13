Dual monitor benefits both clinicians and technologists

When MR Workspace was installed at FUESMEN (Fundación Escuela Medicina Nuclear, Mendoza, Argentina) to replace their Ingenia’s previous operator’s console, the MRI technologists quickly adapted, discovering its many benefits. It facilitates various MR exam steps, including preparing exams in advance, selecting the right protocol, planning sequences, viewing and post-processing. The FUESMEN team is driving productivity, quality and predictability in image acquisition and diagnosis,

and feels that MR Workspace features are helping them. MRI technologist Bruno Javier Lima says: “The dual monitor setup is what impressed me most. It helps me streamline the workflow by processing an exam on one monitor, while simultaneously using the other monitor to set up the exam of the patient in the scanner.” “This relieves me of much of the daily stress," he adds. “Before, if a cardiologist or radiologist needed to see or post-process something on the console, we had to give them the mouse and the monitor. Now, I can still watch the setup on one monitor when I leave the mouse and the other monitor to the doctor who wants to review or process the images.” According to FUESMEN radiologist Maximiliano Noceti, the dual-monitor configuration makes it easier for radiologists to guide examinations. “I am more often present with less experienced technologists who might not be as well versed with the anatomy I am studying,” he says. “For instance, in oncological pelvis and gynecological studies that need to be well-directed toward the pathology, I can help the technologist plan the high-resolution sequences so that these studies are successful. This helps save a lot of time in the daily MR schedule and also allows us to spend less time in front of the console and continue with our daily tasks.”