Robust motion correction and high spatial resolution with MultiVane XD





“Using MultiVane XD motion correction, we are now able to acquire high spatial resolution T2-weighted images without seeing relevant motion,” says Dr. Kukuk. “It’s a great technique to obtain high spatial resolution images of the pancreas or the liver, as well as the surrounding organs and tissues. MultiVane XD can be combined with dS SENSE parallel imaging, allowing us to reduce specific absorption rates (SAR), acquire high spatial resolution in short acquisition times, and at the same time reduce artifacts caused by motion in adjacent tissues and organs.”



“In comparison to single shot T2-weighted TSE, this approach with MultiVane XD motion suppression provides higher spatial resolution. In addition, it is especially valuable in patients who cannot hold their breath or have some disabilities. My impression is that this sequence has the potential to substitute for, or even replace, the T2-weighted single shot sequence in our liver exams, because of good and consistent delineation of small lesions.”

