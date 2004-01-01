May 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
MRT Praxis Potsdam in Germany chose for the Ambition system with BlueSeal magnet because of a technical challenge they had in their hospital with the quench pipe. Since an MR system with a BlueSeal magnet does not need a quench pipe, this was the ideal choice for them, next to the other advantages on efficiency and sustainability that the system brings.
Sustainability is also an important argument for me to choose BlueSeal. The helium content of the device is significantly lower than that of other systems and, above all, helium is not unlimited available on earth.”
Dr. med. Tobias Schröter
MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam
