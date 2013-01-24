Home
DoseWise, radiation dose management program
DoseWise Portal

Radiation Exposure Management Software

    The first step in building an effective radiation dose management strategy is collecting complete and accurate data so you can analyze and measure your current performance.

     

    The DoseWise Portal functionality is at the core of Philips’ comprehensive dose management program. The web-based software solution automatically collects, measures, analyzes and reports radiation exposure data on an individual and group basis and allows for real-time staff exposure measurements using DoseAware. It provides a streamlined, efficient way to review data on radiation exposure to both patients and staff.

    By collecting and analyzing the right data you can:

    Learn about the features of the Dosewise Portal
    Gain actionable insights  
    Benchmark your facility
    Set dose management goals
    Identify variations in practices, such as among technologists and scanners
    Standardize protocols using exposure data
    Facilitate compliance with local dose management standards and regulations

    dose wise

       

    See how Philips DoseWise Portal allowed for better understanding of procedural and occupational doses at Maastricht University Medical Center+
    Watch video

    Key capabilities

    Tools

     

    The DoseWise Portal provides advanced analytic tools, such as customizable dashboards and drill-downs for multi-vendor/multi-modality imaging systems. Chart Builder analytics creates bar charts, scatter plots, box plots and tables by simply dragging and dropping the DICOM field into a graph.

    Data

     

    The DoseWise Portal captures all patient radiation events, not just those sent to PACS, and retrieves data directly from the imaging equipment. This prevents you from missing data that is discarded by a Technologist due to poor image quality. The radiation from these exams are factored toward a patient’s exposure history.

     

    DoseWise Portal can map your CT exam naming convention to the RadLex® Playbook to standardize your exam names for external benchmarking.

    Services that consistently prove their value

     

    Current needs

    Access to data useful for monitoring, tracking and controlling radiation exposure 

     

    Proactive needs

    Identify the types of interventions that optimize radiation protection

     

    Predictive needs

    Ensuring that procedures are justifed for the patient and radiation exposure is managed

    Alerts

     

    The DoseWise Portal can create custom alerts based on your preference. Regardless of exam type, you can select your protocol or exam name and add alert triggers, such as:

    • Patient's age
    • DLP
    • CTDIvol
    • Compressed Breast Thickness
    • DAP
    • ESD
    • mAs
    • AGD/exam
    • AGD/exposure
    • Staff dose level
    Reports

     

    In addition to offering a platform to create custom reports using Chart Builder, DoseWise Portal contains several standard reports:

    • CT exams sorted by CTDIvol
    • CT exams sorted by DLP
    • CT volume by exam name
    • CT volume by Reference Exam Name
    • High utilization patients sorted by number of exams
    • High utilization patients sorted by total effective dose
    • Evaluate staff dose by procedure and lab
    Benchmarking

     

    Meeting the new radiation dose requirements for benchmarking requires standardizing your exam nomenclature and comparing your data against national registries or diagnostic reference levels.

     

    The DoseWise Portal takes your CT exam names from your RIS and automatically maps them to the RadLex Playbook naming convention.  This allows you to compare your exam data to industry benchmarks, such as the American College of Radiology’s Dose Index Registry™.

    Compatibility with IntelliSpace PACS2

     

    The DoseWise Portal is compatible with the Philips PACS system. Clicking on a clinical image or the patient’s name in the worklist launches the DoseWise Portal corresponding dosimetry page. Clicking on a particular CT image and selecting “dose history” allows you to see the exposure data for that exam.

     

    Resources

     

    Customer tips

    Keys to Dose Management Success: The Importance of Ongoing Staff Education and Training

     

    Customer story

    A look into WellStar’s dose management program and its 20,000 care team members

     

    Journal article

    Clinical investigation: Real-Time Patient and Staff Radiation Dose Monitoring in IR Practice

     

    White paper

    The role of dose tracking systems in radiation safety programs

    Philips and West Physics® team up to maximize your dose tracking software data  

     

    Philips works with West Physics® consultants to offer comprehensive, turn-key CT radiation dose optimization programs to facilitate compliance with dose management requirements and to support your patient safety initiatives.

     

    West Physics will use the data from your DoseWise Portal—or other vendor dose tracking software— to optimize radiation dose using their deep expertise and experience in patient dosimetry. Learn more.

    Technical

     

    • Connect X-ray imaging equipment (regardless of vendor or equipment type) for monitoring radiation dose data
    • A simple, compact and secure IT footprint behind your firewall
    • Scalable; start with one modality (such as CT) and add more later
    • Compatible with ACR Dose Index Registry
    • Compatible with Nuance PowerScribe 360 dictation system
    • Compatible with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise HL7 engine
    • Integrated with Philips IntelliSpace PACS
    • Integrated with Philips DoseAware systems

    Operational

     

    • Users can quickly access data most relevant to their function
    • Detect previously-unseen trends in imaging equipment performance
    • Set custom patient dose alert levels and receive scheduled notifications
    • Custom graphs and dashboards facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements or quality projects

    Clinical

     

    • Monitor staff exposure in the interventional suite in real-time
    • Standardize CT exam names
    • Set custom patient dose alert levels and receive scheduled notifications
    • Custom graphs and dashboards facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements or quality improvement projects
    • Compare exams to custom diagnostic reference levels
    • Reduce disparity in how exams are ordered 
    Initially, I thought monitoring and reviewing radiation doses would be just that - monitoring and reviewing. I never expected DoseWise to become one of the most important contributors to developing a more successful ongoing educational program."

    - Kelly Golkin, Medical Imaging CT Clinical Specialist, WellStar Health System

    The DoseWise Portal is offered as a software subscription model:

     

    • Unlimited study volume
    • Fixed amount of money per year per modality connected to DoseWise Portal
    • Installation, project management and training included in the cost of the system
    • 8 hours of on-site handover training included
    • 8 hours of on-site support annually
    • License key subscription model payable monthly, quarterly, annually or term 

    Education and training

     

    DoseWise currently has several offerings in the Learning Center for customer access and also has several tutorial videos online to help customers use DoseWise Portal most effectively.

     

    Learn more

    1. The ACR® DIR™ is an independent program. Participation and access to DIR data is not provided with DoseWise Portal.  Healthcare facilities must register with ACR directly.

     

    2. IntelliSpace PACS V4.4.551 and DoseWise Portal V2.2 and higher versions

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

